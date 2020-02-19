🔥Man wanted in shooting of officer at Ferguson Walmart arrested🔥

FERGUSON — Police on Tuesday arrested the man who investigators say repeatedly shot an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend.The man was taken into custody along the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.The man, who police have not identified, was apprehended a day after authorities released images of him as the suspect in the shooting of the Calverton Park officer. The officer was in uniform and working as a security guard at Walmart on Sunday when he approached a man suspected of shoplifting. The suspect turned on the officer and shot him three times, twice in the torso and once in the arm. Authorities said the officer’s bullet-resistant vest protected and he was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The officer, who hasn’t been identified, is 35 years old and has been with the Calverton Park force for 2½ years.St. Louis County police are leading the investigation into the shooting. No other details were immediately available but Granda said additional information will be released later Tuesday.