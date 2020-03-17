🔥Man visits wife from outside care home window on 67th wedding anniversary due to coronavirus precautions🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man from Connecticut found a way to celebrate his 67th wedding anniversary with his wife despite them being kept apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Shellard usually visits his wife Nancy each day at her nursing home in Vernon, Connecticut, but visitations are restricted now across the state to delay the spread of the virus.

As a result, the pair were forced for the first time in their marriage to spend their wedding anniversary apart.

However, on Saturday, Bob Shellard came to his wife’s home and stood outside the window with balloons and a placard that read: “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.”

Nancy Shellard responded by waving and blowing kisses to her husband from her second-floor window.

“It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me, and I know she can’t be,” Bob told New England Cable News.

“I wouldn’t want anybody else. I don’t think she could put up with anybody else besides me.”

The couple’s daughter Laura Shellard told the network her parents are an “inspiration” for her and her three siblings.

“I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years,” she said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Monday heightened his state’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, closing restaurants and cinemas, and limiting public gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

Limits on nonessential nursing home visits were implemented last week in Connecticut.

Many of the more than 6,500 people who have died from the virus worldwide have been older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions.