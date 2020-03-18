🔥Man Utd's Paul Pogba trains in Juventus shirt in show of support for Blaise Matuidi after Covid-19 diagnosis🔥

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has shared a video of himself training in a Juventus shirt in a show of support for Blaise Matuidi, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The video shows Pogba completing a drill using shoes as cones while sporting a shirt with Matuidi’s name and number on the back. The pair are international teammates with France and won the World Cup together in 2018.

Pogba is joined in the video by fellow United man Victor Lindelof, who dons a shirt with the name of Swedish teammate Albin Ekdal, who has also tested positive for Covid-19, on the back.

United’s Carrington training ground is currently closed due to the pandemic with players instead completing personalised plans at home. Professional football in England has been suspended until at least April 4.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with Pogba as he has recovered from an ankle injury, and was scheduled to train with the rest of the first team squad this week before the government’s announcement on Monday that all unnecessary travel and social contact should be stopped forced a change of plan.