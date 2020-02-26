🔥Man Utd training pictures: Bruno Fernandes and Ighalo settling well with group as they prepare for Club Brugge🔥

Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo were in good spirits as they joined Manchester United team-mates for a training session ahead of their Europa League second leg clash against Club Brugge.

Fernandes has settled in quickly at his new club after arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January in a £46.5million deal.

The 24-year-old was all smiles as he joked with midfield team-mate Fred, looking as comfortable in training as he has in his handful of appearances since joining United.

The Portugal midfielder opened his account for his new club after winning a penalty and scoring from the spot in the 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday at Old Trafford.

He also registered an assist in the 2-0 win against top-four rivals Chelsea the week before, showing his instant impact since his January switch.

Bruno Fernandes appears to be enjoying life at his new club Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

Ighalo has made a number of cameos from the bench but already seems to be enjoying life at Carrington, United’s state-of-the-art training complex.

The 30-year-old, who arrived on loan for the rest of the season from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, has made three substitute appearances – most recently against Club Brugge in the first leg.

