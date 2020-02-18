🔥Man Utd team news: Odion Ighalo named in squad for first time, could make debut against Chelsea🔥

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has been named in Manchester United’s matchday squad for the first time since his January loan move to Old Trafford.

The former Watford man has been named among the substitutes for tonight’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and could make his debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Ighalo joined from Shanghai Shenhua on the final day of last month’s transfer window after a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King failed, with Solskjaer desperate to bolster his striking options after Marcus Rashford’s injury.

He did not go on United’s training camp to Spain during the midseason break because of fears about whether he would be allowed to re-enter the UK should travel restrictions around the Coronavirus outbreak tighten, given he had been playing in China.

The 30-year-old was kept away from United’s Carrington training ground during a 14-day incubation period as a precaution, instead training at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester with a personal trainer to improve his fitness.

Were he to make his United bow this evening, it would mark his first appearance in the English top flight since a late cameo against Bournemouth in January 2017.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea XI: Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Subs: Kepa, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial

​Subs: Jones, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Dalot, Romero, Ighalo, Greenwood