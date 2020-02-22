🔥Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Old Trafford move🔥

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired his boyhood dream to play for Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder joined United from Sporting Lisbon during last month’s transfer window, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who made the same move in 2003.

He would go on to win three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford, as well as the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards.

And Fernandes says Ronaldo’s triumphs under Sir Alex Ferguson made him want to taste similar success.

“I’m a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and he’s a player I’ve always followed,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“When Cristiano burst on to the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success.

“That’s why it was a dream of mine to play for Manchester United and I’m very pleased to be here because it’s a childhood dream come true.

“I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in.

“I’m an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we’re in.”

These days, the pair are international teammates, and were part of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural Uefa Nations League last summer.

Though Fernandes did not seek Ronaldo’s advice prior to making his midseason move, he says the Juventus man has been in touch since.

“I didn’t speak to [Ronaldo] before coming but did after my arrival,” Fernandes said.

“I know some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and what I was like as a player and a person.

“I know he spoke highly of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message after to thank him for his kind words.”