🔥Man Utd signing Bruno Fernandes looks perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in training, says Scott McTominay🔥

Manchester United Scott McTominay says Bruno Fernandes is proving he ticks all Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boxes in training.

Fernandes arrived at United for an intial £46.5million in the transfer window last month and impressed on his debut during the goalless draw with Wolves earlier in February.

United have since enjoyed an extended winter break and the 25-year-old is part of the squad that travelled to Marbella for warm-weather training ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on February 17.

Scott McTominay, who is closing in on a return after missing 11 martches with a knee injury, is also in Spain with his Manchester United team-mates, and says Fernandes has looks like the perfect fit in training.

McTominay said: “He has looked like every type of player that the manager wants as well, so hopefully that can come to us on the pitch and he can show us what he can do.

“I can’t wait to play alongside him.”