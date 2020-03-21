🔥Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand says Jack Grealish 'has edge' over James Maddison amid transfer talk🔥

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he would prioritise the signing of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish over Leicester midfielder James Maddison this summer.

United have been linked with moves for both men as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks continue his Old Trafford rebuild.

Maddison has been one of the stars of a Leicester side that are on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, presuming the Premier League campaign is completed following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is Grealish, who has excelled despite Villa’s struggles, who Ferdinand believes has the edge.

“They’re both flying,” Ferdinand said in a Q&A on his Instagram. “They’re very different players. Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about.

“He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking [style] that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him, draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.

“That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.”