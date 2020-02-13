🔥Man Utd force Odion Ighalo to train away from Carrington amid coronavirus fears but he will make Chelsea trip🔥

Odion Ighalo has been forced to keep away from Manchester United’s training ground over fears surrounding the coronavirus.

The deadline-day loan signing has trained away from team-mates since flying into the UK from China at the start of the month.

Ighalo has followed a specialist conditioning plan alongside a personal trainer at the National Taekwondo Centre near Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

But he will still be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s travelling squad for Monday’s game against Chelsea.

Ighalo was a last-gasp January signing from Shanghai Shenhua, as United sought to solve their striker crisis in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford.

Despite being allowed to fly to the UK, United omitted him from their winter training camp in Spain over fears he wouldn’t be allowed to re-enter the country.

There is no suggestion he has contracted coronavirus, but now it has emerged he’s been kept away from the club’s Carrington training base for two weeks.

He is expected to join up with his team-mates on Friday.

The 30-year-old has not played since December 6, but Solskjaer is desperate for him to make an immediate impact and boost United’s bid to secure a top-four finish.

He said this week: “He is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”