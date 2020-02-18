🔥Man Utd captain Harry Maguire says kick at Michy Batshuayi was 'natural reaction' and not red card🔥

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says his apparent kick-out at Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi during Monday night’s Premier League meeting was just “a natural reaction” and did not warrant a sending off.

The England centre-back was perhaps fortunate to escape punishment after tangling with Batshuayi midway through the first half of United’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

After falling backwards off the pitch, Maguire raised a boot into the groin of the Belgian striker, but after a VAR check for a possible red card, it was deemed that the incident did not constitute violent conduct.

To compound Chelsea’s frustrations, Maguire went on to score his first league goal of the season, heading home from Bruno Fernandes’ corner to seal a crucial three points in the race for Europe.

Maguire’s header capped a fine night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

Speaking to Sky Sport’s after the game, Maguire explained his actions, admitting his heart had momentarily been in his mouth as the VAR check was carried out.

“I know I caught him but I felt like he was going to fall on me and my natural reaction was to try and hold him up,” Maguire said. “It wasn’t a kick out or anything like that, it was just a natural reaction to straighten my leg.

“I knew at the time I did catch him but I didn’t have any intent to hurt him or kick him. I’ve got studs on the ends of my boots so it probably makes it look a little bit worse, but I apologised to him and it was nice that the referee saw sense.”