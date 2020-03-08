🔥Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets three signings for title challenge after derby win vs Man City🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United are three players short of mounting a genuine Premier League title challenge, but believes a third win against Pep Guardiola this season has sent out an ominous statement.

A 2-0 win against Manchester City extended United’s unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions after goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

And an eighth clean sheet during that sequence is evidence of the strides United are making.

But Solskjaer was quick to remind the club’s hierarchy that they need to back him in the transfer market this summer if the club are finally to emerge from the shadows of Liverpool and City.

“We feel we are improving all the time,” said the Norwegian.

Solskajer believes he needs up to three players to challenge for the league title Photo: Getty Images

“We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience. We know that.

“We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points. Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead for my liking.

“I haven’t beaten Pep three times, it is my players that have – but yes I believe in my capabilities of improving this club.

“For me it shows we are on the right track and improving and we are Manchester United and looking to catch the teams in front of us. This is one game. Now it is on to Thursday and Sunday.”

Jadon Sancho is Solskjaer’s leading target in the summer, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward vowing to capitalise on what he’s described as an ‘important opportunity’ when the transfer window reopens.

Other targets include Jack Grealish and James Maddison as Solskjaer aims to improve his attack.

Martial fired United ahead in the first half, with substitute McTominay putting the game beyond when capitalising on an Ederson error in stoppage time.

Anthony Martial’s 11th goal of the season put United in front Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

“It is a privilege to have players like this,” added Solskjaer.

“The commitment, the desire, the humility to know they have to work their socks off. It is what the fans love about these players.”