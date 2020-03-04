man-united-xi-vs-derby:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-fa-cup

Odion Ighalo could lead the line for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury hit side bid for an FA Cup quarter-final place against Derby on Thursday.  

The Nigerian forward has started just once since making his January loan switch from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, scoring in a 5-0 Europa League demolition of Club Brugge.

With Marcus Rashford out with a long-term injury and winger Daniel James expected to miss out again with a knock, Ighalo could be set for his first domestic start.

Sergio Romero will likely take the place of David de Gea, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka a doubt and Paul Pogba ruled out entirely.

Solskjaer believes Pogba will likely have to wait until the end of the month to make his long-awaited return. 

In Pictures | Manchester United vs Wolves | 15/01/2020

On the Frenchman, Solskjaer said: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first-team until next week, and then let’s see how long that will take.”

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes – who has taken Manchester by storm since his January switch from Sporting Lisbon – is also expected to retain his place in the side.

Solskjaer has reiterated that Fernandes’ form comes as no surprise, and said: “The point was get him in because of the quality.

“He relishes it, he loves being around the place. He gives everyone a boost and has an aura.”

Predicted United XI: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes; Ighalo, Greenwood

