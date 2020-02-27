🔥Man United vs Club Brugge preview: Europa League prediction, TV, live stream, tickets, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Manchester United host Club Brugge in the deciding leg of their Europa League last-32 tie tonight.

It is all to play for at Old Trafford after a somewhat dour 1-1 draw in Belgium last week that saw the visitors fall behind to an Emmanuel Dennis lob before Anthony Martial beat Simon Mignolet for the equaliser.

While not a terrific result, it did extend improving United’s unbeaten run to five matches before they eased past struggling Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification via the domestic route, though they can also return to the top table by winning Europe’s secondary club competition for the second time in three years.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Club Brugge

United largely flattered to deceive in the first leg, but still notched a valuable away goal and will be heavy favourites to progress on home soil, with confidence high after winning successive league matches for only the third time this season.

Belgian top-flight leaders Brugge are also hampered by the absence of Dennis – more on that in a moment.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information, click here to visit Manchester United’s official website.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Matches: 3

Club Brugge wins: 0

Draws: 1

Manchester United wins: 2

Club Brugge have never won a competitive fixture in England

Betting Odds

Manchester United to win: 8/15

Draw: 16/5

Club Brugge to win: 15/2

Team news

Back in action: Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (PA)

Solskjaer remains without the services of Marcus Rashford (back), Paul Pogba (ankle) and third-string goalkeeper Lee Grant (unspecified).

However, Scott McTominay should be in contention after making his eagerly-awaited return from a knee injury with a late weekend cameo, while Mason Greenwood started – and scored – against Watford after missing the first leg through illness.

Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement is without European top scorer Dennis, who will not travel to Manchester due to injury.

Captain Ruud Vormer is also facing four to six weeks on the sidelines with a knee ligament tear and is a doubt for the Belgian Cup Final against Antwerp next month.

Youssouph Badji and Ignace Van der Brempt are still out, while Eder Balanta is suspended. Krepin Diatta should return.

