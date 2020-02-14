🔥Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'doesn't understand' Fred's lack of squad unity claims🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded for the first time to Fred’s claims that Manchester United lack unity.

In an interview in Brazil, the midfielder also highlighted the “vanity” in United’s squad amid a turbulent season that threatens to see them miss out on qualification for the Champions League for the second year in succession.

Fred told De Sola: “We need to improve in everything. The togetherness within the team. (There is) vanity within the group. We need to focus on the same objectives.”

Solskjaer and the rest of United’s squad have just returned from warm-weather training break in Spain.

And reacting to Fred’s comments, the Norwegian said: “This group sticks together, don’t worry about that.

“I haven’t seen the interview. I don’t understand what he’s saying. I’ve seen him sat there in his kitchen (conducting the interview).

“Fred knows this group wants to give everything and stick together. I don’t know how to interpret what he said, but no issues with Fred at all or with the group.”