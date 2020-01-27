🔥Man tried to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral because he thought it was fake, court hears🔥

A thief tried to steal a copy of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral because he was convinced it was a fake, a court has heard.

Mark Royden, 47, meticulously plotted to remove the 13th century document from the Chapter House of the cathedral in Wiltshire because he “doubted its authenticity” , Salisbury Crown Court was told.

Royden allegedly scouted out the positions of CCTV cameras and the layout of the building before attempting to smash open the reinforced display case with a hammer to retrieve the historic human rights treaty.

Wearing gloves and a hood, he is said to have set off a fire alarm to cause confusion but was tackled by “good spirited” bystanders, including a stonemason and a pair of American tourists, as he tried to leave the works yard.

Staff members helped to restrain Royden who allegedly raised his hammer in a “threatening manner” during his foiled escape attempt on October 25, 2018.

In a prepared statement given to the police following his arrest, Royden wrote: “You cannot talk to me about the Holy Grail. If you find a bag on the floor which says ‘cocaine’ on it, you would have to test it forensically.