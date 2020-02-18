You are the owner of this article.

Man taken into custody following standoff in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff that drew a heavy police response in an area of Carondelet and prompted authorities to close some streets.St. Louis police said in a statement that the man was in custody on weapons charges. A firearm was recovered at the scene, authorities said.Crisis negotiators had been called to the area of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue. Police did not immediately say what prompted the standoff, but said the man was contained and there was no threat to the community. No other information was immediately available but police said additional information would be released later Tuesday.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

