Man survives after being stabbed repeatedly in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man survived after being stabbed repeatedly Monday night west of Carondelet Park.The 29-year-old victim was found about 8: 15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loughborough Avenue, near Morganford Road. He had five puncture wounds to his chest, arm, neck, back and face.He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.Police released no information about a suspect.That block of Loughborough is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.

Bennard Howard III was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.