Man stabbed by St. Louis pizza restaurant worker in dispute over order, family says

UPDATED at 5: 45 p.m. Tuesday with details of the stabbing from the victim’s family.ST. LOUIS — A man survived after being repeatedly stabbed Monday night west of Carondelet Park.The 29-year-old victim was found about 8: 15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loughborough Avenue, near Morganford Road, police said. He had puncture wounds to his chest and other parts of his body.He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.Police arrested a 24-year-old man who they have not identified.Police said a large fight led to the stabbing, which happened in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis. The victim was identified by family members as Isiah Hudson. His wife, Teneisha Cruz, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that Hudson was attacked outside a Pizza Hut restaurant on Loughborough by people who worked there. The incident began when Hudson took home an order and found that it was incorrect, Cruz said. He called the restaurant and the discussion turned combative. Hudson, Cruz and their three children went to the store, and Cruz said at least two employees wanted to fight Hudson. She said one of the workers stabbed her husband with a knife. She said she pulled Hudson into their car and drove him to a hospital.A manager at the Pizza Hut told the Post-Dispatch that “higher ups” directed him not to discuss the matter.A call to the company’s media line was not returned Tuesday.St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the department, said the police report on the stabbing wasn’t finished and she didn’t have information about a connection to the restaurant. Woodling added that she wouldn’t comment anyway on a suspect’s employer.

