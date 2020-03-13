A man shot dead by police in Westminster as he held two knives has been named.

Hassan Yahya was shot on Sunday night, in an incident which is not being treated as terror-related.

The 30-year-old was killed following an incident which started at about 11.30pm on the South Bank.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, said it is believed the victim had run over Hungerford Bridge.

He then went into Northumberland Avenue, where he was shot by City of London Police.

Officers were responding to an emergency call.

In a statement the IOPC said: “Our investigators attended the scene of the shooting and the police post-incident procedure. They have obtained accounts from officers on the scene and gathered CCTV and body-worn video footage.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we are still gathering information. The coroner has been informed, a post-mortem examination carried out and we are awaiting the results.”

An inquest date has not yet been set.