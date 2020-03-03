Man shot by St. Louis police in December pleads not guilty to federal charges

1 of 3

Neko Smith, as shown in a St. Louis police booking photo.

This is the .22-caliber pistol that police say a suspect pointed at a police officer in the alley behind Arco Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Police Department.

The south alley behind Arco Avenue at South Newstead Avenue where police shot and wounded a man they say pointed a gun at them on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcrason@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the knee by St. Louis police in December pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that accuse him of trying to rob a White Castle restaurant before the shooting.The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court on Jan. 23, includes gun and robbery charges against Neko Sebastian Smith, 27.Early on the morning of Dec. 12, Smith entered the White Castle on South Vandeventer and Chouteau avenues, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money, court records said.The cashier fled to the back of the restaurant and Smith left, but was spotted by officers a few blocks away, the documents said. Smith pointed a gun at an officer and told that officer not to get out of his patrol car, but the officer exited the car and shot Smith in the knee, the documents said. A .22 caliber pistol was recovered near where Smith was arrested.Police subsequently released dashcam footage of the incident.Smith’s lawyer, William Marsh, declined comment Tuesday.

