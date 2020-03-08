Man shot and killed Sunday morning

A man shot in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street Sunday morning died at the hospital, officers said.The victim, described as an adult man, was shot in the head and the back about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. The victim died a few hours later at a hospital. Police didn’t release details Sunday morning.The shooting was in the Columbus Square neighborhood, north of downtown.

