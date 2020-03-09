Man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man shot Sunday morning in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street died at the hospital, officers said.The victim, identified as Markus Rockett, 34, was shot in the head and the back about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Rockett died a few hours later. The shooting was in the Columbus Square neighborhood, north of downtown.

