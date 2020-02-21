🔥Man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Louis🔥

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with additional details from policeST. LOUIS — A man was killed Thursday night when his speeding car struck a curb, another car and a utility pole in the 5600 block of Delmar Boulevard, police said.Two passengers who were in the car he hit suffered minor injuries. One of the injured was a 3-year-old boy, police said.Police haven’t identified the man who died in the crash.About 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the man was driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot at high speed east on Delmar, police said. As the vehicle approached DeBaliviere Avenue, the Jeep tried to pass another eastbound vehicle. The Jeep hit the curb and the other vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge. The Jeep then rolled over and hit a utility pole.The Jeep’s driver was partly thrown from the vehicle, police said. He died at the scene.A 30-year-old woman driving the Ford was uninjured, police said. But two passengers in her car — a 56-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy — were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

