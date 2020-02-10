man-killed,-four-people-injured-when-two-vehicles-run-red-light-and-collide-in-north-st.-louis

🔥Man killed, four people injured when two vehicles run red light and collide in north St. Louis🔥

News
syed0

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Monday with name of victimST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis County man was killed and four people were injured when two cars ran red lights and collided Sunday at a St. Louis intersection.Police identified the dead man as Keith Broyles, 39, of the 9700 block of Bravo Drive in north St. Louis County.The crash was about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, at the intersection with North Kingshighway.Broyles was driving east on Natural Bridge in a 2004 Ford Taurus when, police said, he ran a red light. His car hit a westbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata that had run a red light while trying to turn left turn onto Kingshighway, police said.Broyles died at a hospital. Two passengers riding with him were stable at a hospital, police said.The 31-year-old man driving the Sonata and a woman riding with him were stable at a hospital too, police said.The St. Louis Police Department’s accident-reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.

Related Posts

alfredo-morelos-to-liverpool?-rangers-star-hints-at-transfer-interest-due-to-steven-gerrard-connection

Alfredo Morelos to Liverpool? Rangers star hints at transfer interest due to Steven Gerrard connection

John koli
dele-alli-&apos;sad&apos;-about-christian-eriksen&apos;s-tottenham-exit-and-will-&apos;miss&apos;-his-assists

Dele Alli 'sad' about Christian Eriksen's Tottenham exit and will 'miss' his assists

John koli
what-are-the-lyrics-to-jerusalem-and-why-is-it-sung-before-england-rugby-matches?

What are the lyrics to Jerusalem and why is it sung before England rugby matches?

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *