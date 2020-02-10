🔥Man killed, four people injured when two vehicles run red light and collide in north St. Louis🔥

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Monday with name of victimST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis County man was killed and four people were injured when two cars ran red lights and collided Sunday at a St. Louis intersection.Police identified the dead man as Keith Broyles, 39, of the 9700 block of Bravo Drive in north St. Louis County.The crash was about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, at the intersection with North Kingshighway.Broyles was driving east on Natural Bridge in a 2004 Ford Taurus when, police said, he ran a red light. His car hit a westbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata that had run a red light while trying to turn left turn onto Kingshighway, police said.Broyles died at a hospital. Two passengers riding with him were stable at a hospital, police said.The 31-year-old man driving the Sonata and a woman riding with him were stable at a hospital too, police said.The St. Louis Police Department’s accident-reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.