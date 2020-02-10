🔥Man killed after tree falls on car as Storm Ciara leaves path of destruction in its wake🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man died after strong winds blew a tree down onto his car as Storm Ciara left a path of destruction in its wake.

The 58-year-old was driving his Mercedes through Hampshire when the fatal accident happened.

Winds are thought to have reached speeds in excess of 90 mph as the storm reached its height on Sunday.

The Met Office put an orange weather warning out on Sunday due to the strength of winds expected.

The crash happened on the A33, as the man drove from home to Micheldever, Hampshire, from Winchester, a journey of just over seven miles.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We are investigating after a tree fell onto a car on the A33 during the storm on Sunday, February 9, and killed a man.

“The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 4pm.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 101, quoting 44200050630.

