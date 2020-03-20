🔥Man killed, 4 people wounded in separate shootings in St. Louis🔥

UPDATED at 11: 40 a.m. Friday with ages of victims, police saying witnesses won’t cooperateFive individuals were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents in St. Louis spanning about 90 minutes late Thursday into early Friday.Detectives were investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis and a triple shooting outside a bar in the northern section of the city. Police haven’t announced arrests in either attack.A guy was killed and a female was injured in the double shooting, reported about 11: 45 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victims outside a QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue, but authorities believe they actually have been shot in the 2800 block of Potomac Street then drove to the gas station for help.The person, 43, was shot in the chest many times and died at the scene. His name wasn’t released. The girl, 31, was shot in the relative back of her right leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken up to a hospital, where police said she was stable.Police haven’t said what resulted in the shooting on Potomac.In the next shooting, three men were shot in north St. Louis about 1: 15 a.m. Friday. That shooting was at North Market Prairie and Street Avenue. Police said gunfire erupted as a combined group left a nearby bar.