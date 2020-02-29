🔥Man jailed for stabbing emergency services worker in heart🔥

An east London man has been jailed for stabbing an emergency services worker in the heart.

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin, 36, of Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and battery of an emergency worker.

The violent incident took place on October 12 last year, when the victim, a 34-year-old man, attempted to break up a fight between Uddin and another man on Turner Street, Whitechapel.

He was stabbed during the altercation which was witnessed by off-duty officer, Pc Matt Evans.

Pc Evans, from West Midlands police, was walking down the road and ran to help, which caused Uddin to flee.

The officer then chased him across the road and forced him to the ground.

Uddin bit him as he struggled to grab the knife out of his hand, but he managed to restrain him until reinforcements arrived at the scene.

The victim’s injury was initially so serious that doctors were forced to operate in the reception area of a nearby hospital.

He subsequently required ongoing medical treatment but has since made a full recovery, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Detective Constable Gavin Markey, who led the investigation, said: “This was a brutal attack and it is only by sheer luck that the victim was in the grounds of the hospital and able to receive immediate medical treatment.

“Had he not been so close by, doctors have made it clear he would have died.”