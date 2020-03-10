🔥Man jailed for life for knifing Perry Jordan Brammer, 15, to death in Tottenham over £90 Nike trainers🔥

A man who knifed a 15-year-old boy to death over a £90 pair of Nike trainers has been sentenced to life in prison.

Romario Lindo, 21, stabbed Perry Jordan Brammer 10 times on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham on August 30 last year.

Perry had stepped in to help a 14-year-old boy who had been robbed of his new trainers when he was set upon by Lindo.

He died from his injuries on September 4, 2019, becoming London’s 100th killing that year.

Lindo, who lived on the estate, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Killer: Lindo stabbed 15-year-old Perry over a pair of trainers (Met Police)

He previously pleaded guilty to robbing the 14-year-old, whose JD Sports bag containing the £90 Nike trainers was snatched by Lindo following a tussle.

The robbery was caught on CCTV footage, which has now released by the police.

Victim: Perry Jordan Brammer, 15, was stabbed to death close to the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham

Catherine Gould, from the CPS, said: “This was a tragic loss of a young life in the space of one minute just for the sake of some trainers.

“Romario Lindo claimed he had acted in self-defence, but the prosecution case was able to prove otherwise.

“Perry is not a statistic, he was somebody’s child”

“The prosecution case also included DNA evidence, eye witness testimony and CCTV footage that showed how the events unfolded.

“This case is yet another example of how knife crime can shatter communities and families.

The street where Perry Jordan Brammer was stabbed (PA)

“The CPS takes knife crime extremely seriously and will work with partners such as the police to bring offenders to justice.

“I hope today’s verdict provides some comfort to the family and friends of Perry Jordan Brammer.”

In tribute to the teenager following his death, a relative told the Standard: “Perry is not a statistic, he was somebody’s child, he was somebody’s brother, somebody’s grandson, somebody’s friend. He’s not a statistic but unfortunately that’s how he is going to be seen.”

On a JustGiving page set up for his grieving family, his aunt wrote: “Perry still had his whole life ahead of him but it was sadly ended by a fatal stab wound to the heart six days after he was attacked in broad daylight in Tottenham.”