🔥Man jailed after licking ice cream and putting it back in supermarket freezer in viral video🔥

A man who filmed himself licking ice cream and putting it back in a Walmart supermarket freezer has been jailed.

The video of D’Adrien Anderson, 24, went viral on social media last August.

CCTV showed him later taking the ice cream back out of the freezer and buying it with his dad.

Despite him returning to the shop with the receipt, the ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries replaced all of its product in the freezer as a precaution, costing them $1,565 (£1,206).

The ice cream company recalled the entire freezer of ice cream (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Anderson admitted the crime of misdemeanour criminal mischief, and was ordered to reimburse the company that sum as a court sentenced him to 30 days behind bars.

According to the BBC he was also given a six-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work, and a $1,000 (£770) fine.

A statement released by Walmart at the time said: “If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke – it is not.”

His stunt came a month after a similar video, in which a teenage girl licked a tub of ice cream and put it back in the freezer at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas.

Her video was viewed more than 13 million times.