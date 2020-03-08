🔥Man in his 60s becomes third to die of coronavirus in UK after returning from Italy🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man in his 60s, who had underlying health problems, has died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus having recently returned from Italy, NHS England said.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

“The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions.

“They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.”

