🔥Man in his 50s dies after testing positive for coronavirus as UK toll hits 22🔥

A man in his late 50s has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

His death takes the number of people who had died in the UK after contracting the virus to 22.

Health officials have not yet announced the number of new daily cases for Sunday.

As of 9am on Saturday, 21 people were confirmed to have died after contracting Covid-19.

A total of 1,140 had tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

In a statement, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient who died was in his late-fifties and had underlying health conditions.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”