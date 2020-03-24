Man in 70s first to die in St. Charles County after positive COVID-19 test

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The first St. Charles County resident to die after testing positive for the coronavirus is a man in his 70s.Officials said in a news release that the man had been hospitalized, but they did not provide other details about him or his diagnosis. The man’s positive test result was just announced to media just hours before the county announced his death.His positive COVID-19 case was confirmed along with two other positive cases: a woman in her 20s and another in her 80s. Officials say the three cases on Monday were spread in the community and not through travel.The total number of cases in St. Charles County was six, according to its health department website. Also on Monday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann sent out additional guidelines to residents requiring them to stay at their residence unless they were working, except to engage in activities “they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

