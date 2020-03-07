Man gets two life prison terms for 2012 rape, beating death of Berkeley woman

A family photo shows Patti Ann Harvill just months before her 2012 murder. She was employed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport where she worked as a receptionist at a parking garage.

(Left to right) Vicki McNamee, Tim Harvill, Gina Giardina and Renee Harvill assembled outside the former home of Patti Ann Harvill on Wednesday, April 23, 2014. Patti Ann Harvill, Vicki and Tim’s mother, was murdered in the home in 2012. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Vicki McNamee of Woodson Terrace (center) stands among more than 100 friends and family members who gathered to remember murder victim Patti Ann Harvill on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012, outside her former home in Berkeley. McNamee, Harvill’s younger sister, found Harvill dead inside the home in April 2012. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

CLAYTON — A man convicted in January of raping and fatally beating a Berkeley woman in 2012 was sentenced Friday to two life terms in prison.Circuit Judge David L. Vincent III sentenced Kavion L. Thomas, 30, to consecutive life terms (calculated at 30 years each) in the rape and beating death of 61-year-old Patti Ann Harvill.Harvill’s bruised and bloodied body was found by her sister April 25, 2012, in a hallway of Harvill’s home in the 9000 block of Harold Drive.A jury earlier found Thomas guilty of second-degree murder and rape but acquitted him of sodomy. Thomas had lived in Harvill’s neighborhood at the time of her death.The murder investigation was cold for more than five years until authorities matched Thomas’ DNA to samples taken from Harvill’s body and from clothing in the home as well as blood found in the basement.

Kavion Thomas was found guilty Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, of second-degree murder in the beating death of a woman at her Berkeley home.

At Friday’s hearing, relatives spoke of their grief and depression over the “horror” of Harvill’s murder, and of having countless unanswered questions about her final moments.“Why did this monster choose her?” Victoria McNamee, a sister, said in court. “Every time I close my eyes, I see my sister’s lifeless body.”She said Thomas’ conviction brings a sense of relief.“From this day forward, I’m putting eight-year-long nightmares behind me,” she said. “I’m taking my life back. I will always think of Patti Ann and will miss her every day until we meet again.”Thomas, who at trial denied raping and killing Harvill, maintained his innocence before the judge Friday. Thomas testified at his trial that he had partied at Harvill’s house at least 10 times and had consensual sex with her.Harvill’s family strongly rejected Thomas’ claim that he and Harvill had a prior relationship. They believe Thomas targeted and attacked her as she was letting her dog out and because he knew that she lived alone. Before Thomas’ arrest, Harvill’s family routinely held vigils in search of answers in her death.Thomas moved to Kentucky in 2012. Two years later, he was charged with fatally beating a homeless man at a closed-down car wash in Lexington, Kentucky. A prosecutor said Friday he’s serving an eight-year prison term in that case.Harvill was divorced, had lived in Berkeley since the mid-2000s and worked at a parking facility near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.Gina Giardina, one of Harvill’s 10 siblings, said after Friday’s hearing that she was pleased with the sentence. She said she never gave up hope that the day would come.Harvill’s purse had been dumped out on the floor but no valuables taken. Authorities said a basement window appeared to have been shattered from the inside but was not evidence of a break-in.“It took a long time,” Giardina said. “It was hell. And it still has been. We’re never going to get the answers that we want. We’re never going to know what she endured that night.”Giardina said she soon plans to add “Rest in Peace” to the space above her unfinished forearm tattoo that bears her sister’s name.​

