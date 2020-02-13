Man gets 17 years in prison for ambush shooting of St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS — A man from Vinita Park was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for ambushing and shooting a St. Louis police officer in 2017.Daryaun Wines, 27, and a co-defendant pleaded guilty last year to a charge of discharging a firearm in furtherance of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Early on the morning of Oct. 12, 2017, Wines and the co-defendant ambushed and shot Officer Archie Shaw.Shaw at the time had lent his personal vehicle to a relative who had not returned it. Shaw tracked it down and that morning was following his own vehicle in another car when Wines’ co-defendant, Johnzell Moorehead, who was in another vehicle, spotted Shaw. Wines and Moorehead waited at the intersection of Miami and Iowa streets in St. Louis, and shot Shaw as he entered the intersection. Shaw, then 54, was seriously injured but was able to drive to safety.People in Shaw’s personal vehicle conspired with Wines and Moorehead to arrange the shooting, prosecutors have said.Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Rea told U.S. District Judge John Ross on Wednesday that Shaw had life-changing complications from the surgery to treat his gunshot wounds.Rea praised Shaw as “really one of the good guys when it comes to law enforcement (and) community relations.”Ross called the level of violence involved in the crime “shocking,” and said it was hard to understand how Wines had gotten involved in the crime, given his strong family support and background.A federal charge was filed against Wines and others because Shaw at the time was part of a federal task force.Wines’ friends and supporters were in court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing. One called out, “Oh my God,” when Rea asked for 17 years. Another said “It’s too long” when Ross announced his sentence.After a court hearing in the case last year, Shaw told the Post-Dispatch that he was “glad to be alive.”Moorehead, 30, of the 3600 block of Gravois Avenue, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday and, like Wines, faces 10 years to life in prison.

Five others have been convicted as part of the investigation into the shooting, prosecutors have said.EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect hometown for Wines.

