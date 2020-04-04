Man found dead inside vehicle in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS— Police say they found a man fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Carondelet neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to calls about a shooting. They found the man in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue. The man was in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.More information will be added as it becomes available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The data released Wednesday included a breakdown showing the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

The city’s public safety director said the city could go to court to close churches that defy the order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say they want people to take it upon themselves to avoid defying the order, but law enforcement officials will patrol to keep people away if necessary.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

St. Charles County has provided more details, including illnesses in a gas station, post office and nursing home, than St. Louis city or county.