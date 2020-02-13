🔥Man fatally shot in Uplands Park was advocate for raising the minimum wage🔥

Updated at 5:45 p.m. with comments from friends.UPLANDS PARK — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified a man who was fatally shot here Wednesday as Patrick Leeper, 30, of St. Louis County.Leeper was found shot about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue, near Avondale Avenue. Dispatchers were also told there was smoke in the home.North County Police Cooperative officers were called to investigate, then the Major Case Squad was activated. The home on Glenmore is in Uplands Park, a village of about 400 people, but is just a few doors from the Velda Village Hills City Hall on Avondale.Friends said Leeper was “an amazing person” who was funny, down-to-earth and loving.”He was not a thug,” Alexander Brown said. “He didn’t associate with gangsters or drugs … The type of person you could talk to about anything because he never flipped it to make it about himself.”Leeper participated in protests to advocate raising the minimum wage, friends said. In video posted by the Missouri Historical Society in 2014, Leeper talked about why the cause was important to him. “He spoke out loud and proud, and didn’t care who put him down,” longtime friend Jah’Kayla Moore said. “I can be proud that he stood on the front lines and did something I wouldn’t even do. He was a beautiful spirit.”