Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis

A man shot in the chest Tuesday night in St. Louis has died, police said.The unidentified victim was shot about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue. That block is in the city’s .The man died later at a hospital.Police haven’t released additional details about the victim or the crime.This is the second homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood in a month. On Feb. 18, Anthony Phinney, 47, was killed inside a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police said Phinney was shot in a domestic disturbance. Police questioned a 34-year-old woman in connection to the case. However, police said she was released pending further investigation.Check back for updates.Kim Bell • 314-340-8115@kbellpd on Twitterkbell@post-dispatch.com

Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto I-270 lost control and struck the woman’s vehicle, police said.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.

Industry experts say coronavirus has had an impact on ammo sales since mid-February.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.