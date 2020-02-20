You are the owner of this article.

Man dies in overnight shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A man was shot dead just after midnight Thursday in Berkeley, police said.The name and age of the victim haven’t been released. Police would only say that he was an adult.Police were called to the 6000 block of Madison Avenue, near North Hanley Road, about 12:05 a.m. where they found the body of the man, who had been shot at least once, authorities said.Berkeley police asked St. Louis County police to take over the investigation.Crime in Berkeley between July and December was down about 28% compared to the same six-month period the previous year.

