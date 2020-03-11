🔥Man dies after he’s stunned by Taser used by St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy🔥

ST. LOUIS — A 37-year-old man has died after he was stunned by a Taser shot by a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy who was serving a restraining order, authorities said Wednesday.The deputies arrived at a home on Beverly Place in the Visitation Park neighborhood of north St. Louis about 5: 30 p.m. Tuesday to serve the temporary restraining order against the man, requiring him to leave the residence. The man attempted to assault the two deputy sheriffs, officials said, and a struggle ensued, with one of the deputy sheriffs deploying his Taser. The man became unresponsive and deputies called for medical assistance, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. An official cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff’s officials are working with St. Louis police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office to investigate.The two sheriff’s deputies involved, who are 30- and 16-year veterans of the sheriff’s office, are now on paid leave. Deputy Greg Christian said the office does have policies on the use of Tasers. They can only be deployed three times on a single person, according to policy. It’s not clear how many times the 37-year-old was shot. The model used by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office sends an electric current for five seconds after it’s deployed.”This is a rare occurrence for us,” Christian said. “It’s always a tragedy when there’s a loss of life, and we’re doing our best to figure out what happened.”