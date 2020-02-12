Man dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Page and Union boulevards in St. Louis, police said.The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police have not identified the man.No other information was immediately available.

