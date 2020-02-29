Man dead after being shot outside restaurant in West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest Friday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. right outside of St. Louis Fish and Chicken restaurant at 5800 Page Boulevard.Police taped off part of Goodfellow Boulevard near the intersection of Page Boulevard, and were seen talking to family members of the deceased man outside the restaurant.Family members of the victim declined to talk to the Post-Dispatch.

A St. Louis police detective is on the scene on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the 5800 block of Page Boulevard at Goodfellow Boulevard after a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of St. Louis Fish and Chicken. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

