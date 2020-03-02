🔥Man City's Phil Foden hoping Wembley masterclass will put him on England's radar for Euro 2020🔥

Phil Foden has already convinced Pep Guardiola he can replace David Silva – now he’s hoping to win round Gareth Southgate.

The 19-year-old was Man of the Match as Manchester City secured the Carabao Cup on Sunday – but it was notable that England manager Southgate was watching Mason Greenwood and a host of other Three Lions hopefuls at Goodison Park instead of making his way to Wembley.

Had he witnessed City’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa, he would have seen Foden come of age and provide the most compelling case yet for his inclusion in England’s squad for Euro 2020.

“I want to be there obviously,” said the teenager. “But it’s very difficult with the players that we have there.

“Hopefully Gareth was watching today, and hopefully he saw things that he liked. That is all I can do – just show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me.

“We haven’t spoken much, but he has said in a few places that he is keeping a close eye on me.”

Southgate insists Foden will have to play more regularly to force his way into his plans this summer, which remains his biggest obstacle.

But Guardiola has already provided a ringing endorsement of his qualities by claiming he won’t buy a replacement for the departing Silva in the summer – instead giving the jewel of City’s academy the chance to fill some of the biggest shoes in football.

“If the manager says something like that it gives you a lot of belief and courage to keep playing and doing well,” said Foden. “With the manager behind you, he can only help you and make you better and he believes in me.

“That gives me a lot of confidence on the pitch, and he is always trying to help me each day and it’s just a pleasure for me to be a part of it.

“When I first went (up to the first team) I found it quite difficult to keep up with the speed and the physicality. I was getting quite frustrated at times, but as a few months went on and I started getting the hang of it, that’s when I felt comfortable and I felt like I belonged there.

“Not many young players like myself could play in a team like this so it just shows the belief the manager and the players have in me, which is really nice. Also, it makes you play better on the pitch.

“You can get much better playing and learning from players like that every day. Playing on the same pitch as them at Wembley is a moment that I will never forget.

“When you are growing up you dream about playing at Wembley for City on a big stage and that’s a dream come true for me now.

“My dream came true for me playing in a final and obviously to win it’s even better.”