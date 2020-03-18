🔥Man City's Ilkay Gundogan talks up Zinedine Zidane and 'unique' Real Madrid🔥

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken of his admiration for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and says the Spanish side are ‘unique’ in football.

Gundogan and City were due to meet Madrid in the teams’ Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday night, but that match was called off by Uefa due to the growing threat posed by coronavirus.

Instead, the former Borussia Dortmund player spoke to Marca and, asked about the Frenchman, he said: “To speak about Zidane, you have to do it as a player and as a coach.

“For me, Zidane is one of the best players of all time, just as he showed with Juventus, Madrid and France. He always played well. Zidane is one of those players I followed as a kid. The way he controlled the ball was incredible and I think every player that plays under him knows that.

“That’s where part of his success as a coach comes from. If someone like Zidane tells you to do something on the pitch, you go and do it. How can you not believe him, how can you not follow him with that career he had as a player?

(Getty Images)

“I’ve never had the chance to speak to Zidane, but I respect him so much as a coach and a player.”

On Madrid as an institution, he said: “They’re one of the best clubs in the world. Not only in football, but one of the best in sport. They’ve always had top-class players. Since I followed them as a kid, they’ve always had the best.

“I have so much respect for everything they’ve won in the Champions League these last few seasons. That white shirt is unique.”

Gundogan was wanted by Madrid back in 2013, but a move never came about. And the German international, now 29, admits he is happy at City.

(REUTERS)

“The Spanish league is one of the best in the world, it’s very attractive, I can’t deny it,” he said. “But my latest contract renewal wasn’t long ago at all. I’m very happy in Manchester and I’ve never stopped to think about what could happen in the future.”

City beat Real 2-1 in the first leg in Spain last month, but Gundogan has warned that the tie – whenever it takes place – is far from over yet.

“Madrid are still one of the best teams in Europe,” he said. “Also, not only did they have options in the first leg, but they still have them in the second leg. Knockout ties in recent seasons have seen incredible comebacks that no one expected.

“We have to be careful. Even more so with Madrid.”