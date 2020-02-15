🔥Man City's Champions League ban could force Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling to leave, says Jermaine Jenas🔥

Manchester City could struggle to keep key players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling following the club’s Champions League ban, according to Jermaine Jenas.

The Premier League champions were stung by Uefa on Friday after receiving a two-season ban from European competition and a heavy €30 million (£24.8m) fine for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Further sanctions could yet follow including a possible points deduction in the Premier League. If Man City are unsuccessful in appealing the decision, the team that finishes fifth will qualify for the Champions League instead.

While club sources have moved to stamp out any talk of Pep Guardiola quitting, describing it as “bulls***”, BT Sport pundit Jenas believes the club may struggle to hang onto their star players.

“The interesting thing to me is what the mindset of the Manchester City fans is on how they view the Manchester City players now and Pep Guardiola in terms of their next move,’ he said.

On the move? Jenas suggests De Bruyne and Sterling could leave following Man City’s Champions League ban Photo: Getty Images

“If Pep leaves, or if Raheem Sterling left, or Kevin De Bruyne left, will they look at that as them not being loyal to the football club and think that they should stick around?

“Because from a player’s point of view – if all of this is true and that remains to be cleared up completely yet but we have to assume for the conversation – that’s not my fault as a player, I have done what you’ve asked me to do.

“I have gone out there and won you two league titles, qualified for the Champions League, all of the funds that have been brought into the club on the back of these achievements, that’s what I have done as a player. Now you’re telling me my two trophies might be taken away from me and my ability to play in the Champions League taken away from me for the next two years.

“I don’t see how the fans could blame them personally for walking away. If it’s a year, I can see somebody like Raheem Sterling saying, ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll stick it out, I’m 26 years old’.

“But if it’s De Bruyne… I think City will have to accept they are going to lose a few of their stars.”