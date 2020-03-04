🔥Man City XI vs Sheffield Wednesday: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for FA Cup🔥

Leroy Sane will have to wait for his long-awaited return for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola refusing to risk him in Wednesday’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Germany winger played for the Under-23s last week after missing the whole of the season so far with knee ligament damage.

But Guardiola will manage his first team return, saying: “Six months out – it’s a process.

“You feel good, but confidence – he’s doing the normal steps to come back.”

Claudio Bravo will keep his place after his Carabao Cup heroics on Sunday, while Sergio Aguero has also been declared fit, despite limping out of the final at Wembley.

Phil Foden could hold onto his place after his outstanding performance against Aston Villa, with Guardiola hailing the 19-year-old ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“He will get what he deserves,” said the City manager. “Of course, I am delighted about his performance and behaviour in good and bad moments.

“Work and work and in the end, it will always pay off.

“(He needs to keep) improving, improving, improving.

“At 19, you have a lot to learn but with this behaviour, he can reach whatever he wants.”

Predicted City XI: Bravo; Cancelo, Stones, Garcia, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling