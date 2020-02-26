🔥Man City XI vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and latest injuries🔥

Raheem Sterling has been declared fit for Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid tonight.

The England international has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for two games, putting him in contention to start at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

And after the forward’s controversial interview last week, which saw him pose with a Real shirt draped over his shoulder, Pep Guardiola admits he is desperate to play in the Champions League round of 16 tie.

“Yes he’s fit,” said the City manager. “His natural condition, his regeneration is amazing.

“He said to us he could have played against West Ham or Leicester, but the doctor said to be careful.

“A muscular injury is three weeks or one month, but he wanted to play and that’s a good sign. He’s fit he’s ready.”

City have travelled to Madrid with a virtually fully fit squad, with Leroy Sane the only notable absentee as he enters the closing stages of his recovery from knee ligament damage.

(buildlineup.com)

Man City possible XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling