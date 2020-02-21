🔥Man City XI vs Leicester City: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury – providing Manchester City with a major boost ahead of their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

And Pep Guardiola also insists he has no problem with the England international’s controversial interview, in which he left the door open to a potential move to the Bernabeu.

Sterling has returned to full training following his injury, with Guardiola revealing he in the final stages of his recovery.

Leroy Sane is also nearing a return from knee ligament damage, while David Silva survived a late scare after limping out of City’s 2-0 win against West Ham in midweek.

Guardiola said: “All of them are okay. Not 100 percent some of them. David was intelligent in the last day, Raheem the last stage, he’s getting better.

“Leroy, of course, is good as well, but needs a bit more time out after six months out.”

City travel to Leicester on Saturday – but it’s next week’s trip to Madrid that will be Guardiola’s primary focus.

Ahead of that clash, Sterling gave an interview with Spanish publication AS, in which he answered questions about a possible move to Real.

He said: “It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.

“No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows…”

Real are long-term admirers of Sterling, while he is also keen on playing abroad before he retires.

But Guardiola insisted he had no problem with the interview – or had any doubts over his players in the wake of City’s two-year Champions League ban.

“The players are free to talk and say what they think,” he said. “We are not here to tell them what they have to say. It’s normal in the Madrid media to speak about Madrid, that’s normal.

“I’m completely sure of the commitment of our players – it’s about what they’ve shown for many years. Nothing changes, at the end of the season nobody knows what is going to happen.

“With calm we decide what we want, but for the next three months the commitment will be incredible.”

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Mahrez

