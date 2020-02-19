🔥Man City vs West Ham: Prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds – Premier League preview🔥

West Ham’s rearranged Premier League fixture against Manchester City takes place this evening as David Moyes’ side begin a horror run of games which could plunge them further into trouble.

The Hammers threw away a 3-1 lead to draw with Brighton last time out, dropping into the bottom three for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.

Any result at the Etihad will be considered a bonus, with City no doubt eager to show that a two-year ban from Uefa competition handed down on Friday – which they plan to appeal – will not affect their performances.

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham

West Ham are in all sorts of trouble and will be lucky to escape the Etihad without a thrashing. Easy home win.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Man City wins: 57

Draws: 17

West Ham wins: 37

Man City have won their last seven league games in a row – nine in all competitions – against West Ham.

Team news

Manchester City are without Raheem Sterling due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out a few weeks.

Left-back Oleksandar Zinchenko is suspended after his red card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are both in contention after missing recent games.

There is still uncertainty over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risked in the last three games.

Felipe Anderson is back in training for West Ham after a back injury and could be involved, but Moyes seems reluctant to throw new £22million signing Jarrod Bowen into his starting XI.

Andriy Yarmolenko is building up his fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia op.

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Bernardo

West Ham predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Antonio; Haller

