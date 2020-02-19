🔥Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, starting XIs, latest score and goals🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Man City vs West Ham.

Much has happened the original fixture was postponed due to Storm Ciara. Storm Dennis has crashed its way through the UK, and City themselves have face their own from Uefa.

This will be the first outing at the Etihad since City received a two-season ban from the Champions League, and the home fans are expected to make their feeling heard tonight.

West Ham, meanwhile, are desperate for points in their fight against the drop and will hoping City’s ban acts as a distraction and not a catalyst for a backlash this evening.

Jack Rosser is at the Etihad Stadium tonight, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Live Updates

Read more…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T10:47:44.643Z

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Man City vs West Ham.

Can’t see the Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.