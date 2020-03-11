🔥Man City vs Arsenal OFF due to coronavirus fears after 'number of players' met Olympiacos owner after Europa League tie🔥

Manchester City’s Premier League home game against Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak.

The league governing body has decided the fixture must not go ahead on Wednesday due to a number of Gunners players and staff on February 27 coming in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who on Tuesday confirmed he has contracted Covid-19.

Those unnamed Arsenal players, and staff members, must now serve the remainder of the advised 14-day self-isolation period, with the game at the Etihad coming within that time frame.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Following yesterday’s news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted Covid-19, we have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago.

“As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.”

Details on a second new date for the game, which was first postponed because City reached the Carabao Cup final, will following “in the coming days.”

More follows.